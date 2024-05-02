Baby bald eagle rescued after falling around 100 feet out of nest A small bald eagle baby is recovering after it fell from a nest and was rescued in Sacramento, California. (Lion and Light - stock.adobe.com)

SACRAMENTO — A small bald eagle baby is recovering after it fell from a nest and was rescued in Sacramento, California.

Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that crews were contacted about a baby bald eagle that fell out of a nest which was about 100 feet up.

The fire department said that California State Parks, Fish and Wildlife, and Ca Wildlife Encounters, an Arborist from Sierra Pacific Tree Care Inc. were contacted to assist with the rescue.

It fell from a nest in Orangevale on Saturday, according to KCRA.

Metro Fire was dispatched for a baby Bald Eagle that fell out of the nest about 100’ up and over the embankment on the bluffs of the American River. Working with State Parks, Fish and Game, and Ca Wildlife Encounters, an Arborist from Sierra Pacific Tree Services was called out… pic.twitter.com/2F6r9HVEyh — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) April 28, 2024

The baby eagle is in the care of Gold Country Wildlife Rescue, the news outlet reported. An avian veterinarian checked on the eaglet. So far, it is “safe, secure and eating like a champ.”

The baby eagle may eventually be returned to its nest, but many rescue groups and organizations want to ensure first it’s okay for the little one to do so, KOVR reported.

