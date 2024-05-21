Auburn running back Brian Battie in critical condition after shooting

Brian Battie shot FILE PHOTO: Brian Battie #21 of the Auburn Tigers runs the ball against the Maryland Terrapins in the first half of the TransPerfect Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium on December 30, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Carly Mackler/Getty Images) (Carly Mackler/Getty Images)

SARASOTA, Fla. — Auburn’s running back Brian Battie is on a ventilator and is in critical condition after a weekend shooting in Sarasota, Florida, that killed his brother.

>> Read more trending news

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened at around 3:30 a.m. Saturday at the Tallywood Centre Plaza.

Battie was among four victims who were transported to area hospitals. His brother, Tommie L. Battie IV was pronounced dead at the scene, ESPN reported.

Auburn Coach Hugh Freeze posted to X/Twitter asking for prayers for his player.

Auburn family. Please continue to pray for Brian Battie. There was a set back last night and he’s still on a ventilator. #AUSTRONG — Hugh Freeze (@CoachHughFreeze) May 20, 2024

The Sarasota Herald-Tribune and WFLA reported that Brian Battie was shot in the head with sources saying on Saturday that he was able to open his eyes and move his hands after undergoing surgery.

This is unreal. Former Braden River RB Tommie Battie was shot and killed last night in Sarasota, and his brother, ex-Sarasota High, USF and current Auburn RB Brian Battie, was shot in the head and is fighting for his life. — doug fernandes (@dfernsports) May 18, 2024

Brian Battie’s godmothers have started a GoFundMe to help raise money for the family, writing, “On May 18, 2024, the Battie family received the most devastating news that Tommie and Brian were victims of a senseless shooting. It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we have to share the unexpected passing of Tommie Battie IV (Pooh). Brian Battie remains in critical condition at a local hospital. We know he will continue to fight and overcome this, just as he has overcome so many other obstacles in his life. Losing a child so unexpectedly is something unimaginable and something that will never be healed.”





Battie started his college career at the University of South Florida before transferring to Auburn where he had 227 yards as a running back in the 2023 season, ESPN reported.

© 2024 Cox Media Group