Arizona governor signs bill to repeal state’s 1864 near-total abortion ban

PHOENIX — On Thursday, Democratic Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs signed a repeal of a Civil War-era ban on near-total abortions.

>> Read more trending news

The repeal is not expected to take effect until 90 days after the legislative session ends which is sometime in June or July, according to The Associated Press.

With the stroke of my pen, the 1864 abortion ban is about to OFFICIALLY become a thing of the past. — Katie Hobbs (@katiehobbs) May 2, 2024

“Today we are doing what 23 governors and 55 legislatures refused to do, and I am so proud to be the ones that got this job done,” Hobbs said, according to AZ Central. She also said she would “do everything in my power to protect our reproductive freedoms, because I trust women to make the decisions that are best for them.”

The repeal was set to reverse a law that would ban nearly all abortions except those that have to be done in order to save the woman’s life, the AP reported. The vote one in the Senate on Wednesday 16 to 14 before making its way to Hobbs.

“This total abortion ban would have jailed doctors, threatened the lives of women across our state and stripped millions of Arizonans of their bodily autonomy. The devastating consequences of this archaic ban are why I’ve called for it to be repealed since day one of my administration. Thank you to Democratic members of the House and Senate for working tirelessly with me to repeal this draconian law,” Hobbs said in a statement.

“I will never stop fighting to protect reproductive freedom. Arizona women should not have to live in a state where politicians make decisions that should be between a woman and her doctor. While this repeal is essential for protecting women’s lives, it is just the beginning of our fight to protect reproductive healthcare in Arizona. I will continue to call on the legislature to pass the Arizona Right to Contraception Act and protect IVF from ongoing attacks. And I encourage every Arizonan to make their voices heard this November when abortion rights will be on the ballot,” Hobbs continued.

© 2024 Cox Media Group