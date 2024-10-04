‘American Pickers’ Frank Fritz’s cause of death announced

Frank Fritz FILE PHOTO: Frank Fritz of American Pickers attends the A+E Networks 2012 Upfront at Lincoln Center on May 9, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

The cause of death for “American Pickers’ star Frank Fritz has been announced.

Fritz’s long-time manager Bill Stankey said that the 60-year-old television personality died from complications from a stroke and was in hospice care, Fox News reported.

Fritz had suffered from a stroke about two years ago, TMZ reported.

He also had Crohn’s disease, which according to the Mayo Clinic, is an inflammatory bowel disease that causes the swelling of the tissues in the digestive tract. It can cause abdominal pain, severe diarrhea, fatigue, weight loss and malnutrition. It can lead to life-threatening issues.

Fritz’s co-star Mike Wolfe first announced his long-time friend’s death, writing on social media “It’s with a broken heart that I share with all of you that Frank passed away last night.”

TMZ said that Wolfe was at Fritz’s bedside along with other friends when he died.

The History Channel released a statement confirming that Fritz had died on Sept. 30.

“Frank filmed ‘American Pickers’ for over a decade. We will always remember ‘the bearded charmer’ and his never-ending search for vintage motorcycles and bikes. Our thoughts are with Frank’s loved ones during this difficult time. He will be deeply missed.” the cable network wrote.

“American Pickers” has run for 26 seasons and 384 episodes according to History.com.

Friz left the show in 2021, appearing in 308 episodes he and Wolfe started the show in 2010, according to IMDB.

