America 250: Deals and freebies to celebrate Independence Day

When it’s your birthday, you can get free or discounted food, so why not for the birthday of America?

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Several companies will be having specials to celebrate the July 4th holiday. Here is a sampling. Remember, they are all subject to participation, so you should check with local locations to see if they are taking part.

Applebee’s: Dollarita ($1 margarita) through the end of the month.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse: Stars & Stripes Pizookie and a Firework Fizz, non alcoholic beverages.

Budweiser: The beermaker will be “covering America’s tab.” People who enter their information online for verification can get a $6 digital gift card while funds last.

Burger King: $2.50 Whopper Jr. deal for Royal Perks members ordering in the app or online on July 4. (ABC News)

Carabou Coffee: Rewards members $3 medium Blue Raspberry or Blue Raspberry Lemonade Energy Drink after noon Monday through Thursday.

Checkers & Rally’s: All American $2.50 Duo (AARP)

Circle K: Any size Polar Pop fountain drink for 25 cents for Inner Circle members.

Dairy Queen: Small Stars and Stripes Misty Slush Float for $2.50 through July 5. Rewards members will earn 250 bonus DQ Points.

Del Taco: $2.50 Funnel Cake Fries (Fox News)

Dunkin: New, patriotic beverages and treats — Strawberry Sparkler Cloud Latte, Dazzleberry Coolatta, Starlight Lemonade, Rocket Pop Donut, and Stars & Stripes Munchkins. New collectible Eagle Cup for $10.99, includes a medium beverage.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers: $2.50 red, white, and blueberry mini concrete or all-beef hot dog through the rewards app until July 5.AARP)

Great American Cookie: Free Stars & Stripes Sprinkle cookie for veterans and active-duty military. Must show military or veteran ID.

KFC: “Finger Lickin’ Fourth” 12-piece bucket for $15 in the app through July 11.

Krispy Kreme: Wear red, white & blue at a participating store and get a free Original Glazed doughnut on Saturday. Get a dozen Original Glazed for $2.50 with the purchase of a dozen and using the code “USA” through the app.

McDonald’s: Fried Apple Pie available for a limited time.

Nothing Bundt Cakes: New flavors through July 19, including Fireworks & Freedom Bundtinis, Patriotic Bundt, and S’mores Bundt. Rewards members can earn 250 bonus points through July 5.

Sonic: America $2.50 Menu through July 12.

TGI Fridays: Free dessert for each entrée purchased. (AARP)

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