AMC to offer half-price Wednesdays this summer

FILE PHOTO: AMC Theaters announced it will be offering 50% off movie tickets on Wednesdays later this summer.

If you want to see a movie this summer, Wednesday may be the day — especially if your theater of choice is AMC.

The movie theater company will be offering 50% off the normal adult ticket price for members of its AMC Stubs rewards program.

The new prices go into effect on July 9.

AMC said that about 36 million people are already members of the program and that the new members will also qualify. The program is free.

The Hollywood Reporter said AMC is the largest movie theater chain globally.

One note, there will be additional charges for IMAX, Dolby Cinema, Prime and RealD formats, but the 50% off will be applied to the base ticket prices of those formats.

The company said that some movies and holiday time periods may be excluded.

It also did not provide an ending date for the promotion, CNN reported.

If the 50% off Wednesday program is successful, it may be continued past the summer, the company said. AMC already offers a Tuesday discount, but the savings can vary between markets, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Here is a list of upcoming movie releases, according to The Associated Press:

Films will be released in theaters unless otherwise marked.

May 16:

“Final Destination: Bloodlines”

“Hurry Up Tomorrow”

“Sister Midnight”

“The Ruse”

May 23:

“Lilo & Stitch”

“Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning”

“Fountain of Youth” (Apple TV+, streaming)

“Pee-Wee As Himself” (Max, streaming)

“Jane Austen Wrecked My Life”

“Fear Street: Prom Queen” (Netflix, streaming)

“The Last Rodeo”

May 30:

“Karate Kid: Legends”

“Bring Her Back”

“The Phoenician Scheme”

“Ghost Trail”

“Tornado”

June 6:

“Ballerina”

“The Life of Chuck”

“The Ritual”

“Dangerous Animals”

“I Don’t Understand You”

“Dan Da Dan: Evil Eye”

June 12:

“Deep Cover” (Prime Video, streaming)

June 13:

“How to Train Your Dragon”

“Materialists”

“Echo Valley” (AppleTV+, streaming)

“The Unholy Trinity”

“Prime Minister”

June 17:

“Sally” (NatGeo/Disney+, streaming)

June 20:

“28 Years Later”

“Elio”

“Marlee Matlin: Not Alone Anymore”

“Sovereign”

“ Bride Hard”

“Everything’s Going to Be Great”

“Alma and the Wolf”

“KPop Demon Hunters” (Netflix, streaming)

June 27:

“F1”

“M3GAN 2.0”

“Sorry, Baby”

“Hot Milk”

July 2:

“Jurassic World Rebirth”

“The Old Guard 2” (Netflix, streaming)

“Heads of State” (Prime Video, streaming)

“40 Acres”

July 10:

“Brick” (Netflix, streaming)

July 11:

“Superman”

“Don’t Let’s Go to the Dogs Tonight”

“Tyler Perry’s Destination Wedding” (Netflix, streaming)

“Skillhouse”

July 18:

“I Know What You Did Last Summer”

“Smurfs”

“Eddington”

“Unicorns”

July 25

“The Fantastic Four: First Steps”

“Happy Gilmore 2”

“Oh, Hi!”

“Diciannove”

July 30:

“Together”

Aug. 1:

“The Bad Guys 2”

“The Naked Gun”

Aug. 6:

“Sketch”

Aug. 8:

“Weapons”

“Freakier Friday”

“My Mother’s Wedding”

Aug. 13:

“Fixed” (Netflix, streaming)

Aug. 15:

“Nobody 2”

“Clika”

“East of Wall”

“Eli Roth Presents: Jimmy and Stiggs”

“Witchboard”

Aug. 22:

“Lurker”

“HONEY DON’T!”

“Americana”

“Eden”

“Relay”

“Grand Prix of Europe”

Aug. 28:

“The Thursday Murder Club” (Netflix, streaming)

Aug. 29:

“Caught Stealing”

“The Roses”

“The Toxic Avenger”

