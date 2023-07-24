ALF is back thanks to Ryan Reynolds

ALF is back ALF is returning to television thanks to Ryan Reynolds. (Business Wire)

It’s taking a “Maximum Effort” to bring ALF back to life.

>> Read more trending news

Anyone who grew up during the 1980s may remember the cat-eating alien life form. In the final episode, ALF tried to reunite with his fellow aliens from Melmac, but the show ended on a cliffhanger when he was captured by the “Alien Task Force.” The cliffhanger was caused not by the studio canceling the show, but instead by the network, People reported back in 2015, for the 25th anniversary of the finale.

Watch the last scene below or on YouTube.

But eight years later, and after a guest spot and cartoon, ALF is back, thanks to Deadpool?

Ryan Reynolds’ Maximum Effort Channel has started streaming “Maximum Moments” featuring ALF. The series of clips is sponsored content, meaning commercials, promoting companies such as Mint Mobile, Fubo, Hims, MNTN and Ring, according to a news release from the channel.

But that’s not all.

Starting July 29, the original episodes of “ALF” that aired from 1986 to 1990 will start airing on the Maximum Effort Channel with the sponsored content clips airing alongside.

“At Maximum Effort, we love taking risks and blurring the lines between shows and sponsorship because we believe both can be equally entertaining,” Reynolds said in the news release announcing the premiere. “Besides my irrational love of ALF growing up, one of the reasons we licensed this show was precisely because Paul, Shout! Studios and our intrepid brand partners wanted to plot with us to bring ALF back to life. Tune in this Caturday!”

Paul refers to Paul Fusco who was ALF’s creator, puppeteer and voice.

In addition to Fubo, the Maximum Effort Channel is also available on Amazon Freevee, LG Channels, Plex, Sling, Freestream, Tubi, VIDAA, VIZIO Watchfree+ and Xumo Play.





©2023 Cox Media Group