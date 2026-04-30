Actor Ving Rhames released from hospital after collapsing in restaurant

The "Mission: Impossible" actor was doing well and is back home after he was hospitalized on Wednesday, his agent said.

LOS ANGELES — “Mission: Impossible” star Ving Rhames is “feeling fine” and resting at home after a health scare at a Los Angeles-area restaurant on Wednesday, his manager said.

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Rhames, 66, was taken to an area hospital after collapsing at his table at the Granville restaurant in North Hollywood, TMZ reported.

The nature of Rhames’ illness was unclear.

The Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed to USA Today that paramedics responded to a call on Wednesday at about 1:40 p.m. PT involving a 66-year-old male in North Hollywood, California. Paramedics “treated and transported” him for medical care, the newspaper reported.

The actor’s manager, Brad Kramer, confirmed that Rhames was hospitalized and then released, USA Today reported.

“Mission: Impossible” actor Ving Rhames is “on his way home” and feeling fine after a health scare in a Los Angeles-area restaurant on Wednesday, his rep confirmed. “He sounded like everyday Ving and cracked a joke over the phone,” manager Brad Kramer told Variety.… — Variety (@Variety) April 30, 2026

Kramer said in an email to the newspaper that Rhames “feels fine” and that he spoke to the actor on the phone shortly after he was hospitalized.

“He sounded like everyday Ving,” Kramer wrote, adding that the actor made “a humorous remark” while in the hospital.

Rhames, who also appeared in “Pulp Fiction,” is the only actor besides Tom Cruise to appear in all eight “Mission: Impossible” movies, Variety reported. He played computer hacker Luther Stickell.

In 2025, Rhames starred in the boxing movie “Uppercut” and miniseries “Dope Thief,” according to the entertainment news website.

This year, Rhames has been hosting the History Channel series “History’s Deadliest With Ving Rhames,” Variety reported. The actor covers some of the most catastrophic natural disasters ever recorded.

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