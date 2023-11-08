Actor Patrick Dempsey named People’s 2023 ‘Sexiest Man Alive’

Actor Patrick Dempsey has been named People’s 2023 “Sexiest Man Alive,” according to the news site.
Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel revealed the honor during his talk show Tuesday.
.@PatrickDempsey on FINALLY being crowned the #SexiestManAlive! @People pic.twitter.com/FF5bx2p9D9— Jimmy Kimmel Live (@JimmyKimmelLive) November 8, 2023
Dempsey, the former “Dr. Derek “McDreamy” Shepherd on “Grey’s Anatomy,” says that while getting the title at age 57 was a surprise, it is nevertheless rewarding.
“I’m glad it’s happening at this point in my life,” Dempsey, 57, told People in this week’s cover story. “It’s nice to have the recognition, and certainly my ego takes a little bump, but it gives me the platform to use it for something positive.”
Dempsey, who is married with three children, was asked how his kids would respond to the honor. Dempsey said his 21-year-old daughter and 16-year-old twins, will likely do what kids do.
“They’re “just going to make fun of me and pick on me and figure out every reason why I shouldn’t be,” he says. “Which is good, they keep me young.”
The Maine native has had roles in television and movies since the 1980s, including “Transformers,” “Made of Honor,” Freedom Writers,” “Sweet Home Alabama,” and classic ‘80s nostalgia films such as “Can’t Buy Me Love,” and “Loverboy.”
According to IMDb, he will star in the biopic “Ferrari,” set for release in December. Dempsey, a racecar drier himself, will be playing Italian driver Piero Taruffi.
Here’s everyone who won People’s Sexiest Man Alive title since its inception in 1985:
1985 — Mel Gibson
1986 — Mark Harmon
1987 — Harry Hamlin
1988 — John F. Kennedy Jr.
1989 — Sean Connery
1990 — Tom Cruise
1991 — Patrick Swayze
1992 — Nick Nolte
1993 — Richard Gere and Cindy Crawford “Sexiest Couple Alive.”
1994 — Keanu Reeves
1995 — Brad Pitt
1996 — Denzel Washington
1997 — George Clooney
1998 — Harrison Ford
1999 — Richard Gere
2000 — Brad Pitt
2001 — Pierce Brosnan
2002 — Ben Affleck
2003 — Johnny Depp
2004 — Jude Law
2005 — Matthew McConaughey
2006 — George Clooney
2007 — Matt Damon
2008 — Hugh Jackman
2009 — Johnny Depp
2010 — Ryan Reynolds
2011 — Bradley Cooper
2012 — Channing Tatum
2013 — Adam Levine
2014 — Chris Hemsworth
2015 — David Beckham
2016 — Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson
2017 — Blake Shelton
2018 — Idris Elba
2019 — John Legend
2020 — Michael B. Jordan
2021 — Paul Rudd
2022 — Chris Evans
2023 — Patrick Dempsey