‘Absolutely surreal’: Bam Adebayo scores 83 points, second-highest in NBA history

Bam Adebayo holds up the number "83" to signify how many points he scored during Tuesday night's game.

MIAMI — Miami center-power forward Bam Adebayo scored the second-most points by a player in an NBA game on Tuesday, pouring in 83 to key the Heat’s 150-129 victory against the Washington Wizards.

Only Wilt Chamberlain, who scored 100 points on March 2, 1962, against the New York Knicks in Hershey, Pennsylvania, has scored more in an NBA game, the Miami Herald reported.

Adebayo passed the late Kobe Bryant for second place on the all-time list. The former Los Angeles Lakers star scored 81 points on Jan. 22, 2006, against the Toronto Raptors.

“Wilt, me and Kobe, sounds crazy,” Adebayo told reporters after the game.

“An absolutely surreal night,” added Heat coach Erik Spoelstra about the 6-foot-9, 255-pounder.

It was a night of records for the 28-year-old, who is playing in his ninth season in the NBA.

He set league records for free-throw attempts (43) and free throws (36) in a game, the Herald reported.

He also broke the Heat record for points by a player in a game, easily topping LeBron James’ 61-point effort against Charlotte on March 3, 2014, according to the newspaper.

Adebayo started the game hot, scoring 31 points in the first quarter and having 43 by the half, ESPN reported. He entered the final quarter with 62 points.

When the game ended at the Kaseya Center, Adebayo hugged his mother and his girlfriend, WNBA star A’ja Wilson, the Sun-Sentinel reported.

“It didn’t hit me until I hugged her and I hugged my mom,” Adebayo told reporters after the game. “To have this moment is surreal. Still, I feel lightheaded.”

Adebayo finished the game with 20-of-43 shooting and 7-for-22 from beyond the 3-point line.

“BAM BAM BAM,” James wrote on social media.

BAM BAM BAM 💥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 11, 2026

