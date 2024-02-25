7-year-old boy hit by truck, killed while trying to get his ball A young boy was killed when he went to try to retrieve a ball he was playing with Ringgold, Louisiana. (Chalabala/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

RINGGOLD, La. — A young boy was killed when he went to try to retrieve a ball he was playing with Ringgold, Louisiana.

Louisiana State Police said that on Saturday around 11:30 a.m., troopers were called out to crash in Ringgold.

The crash involved a single vehicle and a pedestrian, according to KSLA.

Early investigative efforts found that the driver of a 2011 Dodge Ram was backing up into a parking space inside a parking lot that was private. The 7-year-old boy identified as Kaiden Coke, was playing with a ball in the parking lot at the time. At some point, Coke lost his ball and it went under the truck, according to the news outlet.

The boy went under the truck to try to get the ball but the driver of the truck had no idea he was there, police said, according to KSLA.

Coke was then hit by the truck and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

“It is crucial to educate children on the importance of never playing near or around cars and trucks. Always make it a habit to walk around your vehicle and thoroughly check the surrounding area before reversing. Avoid solely relying on detection devices, as they may not always be foolproof. Encourage your children to stand to the side of the driveway or sidewalk so they are clearly visible to you when backing out. Furthermore, when driving through residential areas, it is imperative to be extra cautious and attentive. Keep a watchful eye out for children, reduce your speed, and remain vigilant at all times. By following these safety tips, we can all play a role in preventing tragic crashes and keeping our communities safe,” police said.

