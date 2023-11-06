‘7 Little Johnstons’ star Liz Johnston announces birth of first child

The reality show star, far right, announced the birth of her first child.

Liz Johnston: The reality television star, far right, has been part of the "7 Little Johnstons" cast since 2015. (Walter McBride/GC Images)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Reality television star Liz Johnston announced the birth of her first child, People reported.

In an exclusive interview with the magazine, the “7 Little Johnstons” star that she and partner Brice Bolden welcomed a daughter on Friday.

Leighton Drew Bolden weighed 5 pounds, 10 ounces, Johnston told People.

“The wait is finally over! We’re excited to introduce our baby to the world,” Johnston told the magazine.

The couple announced Johnston’s pregnancy in September 2022, according to People.

They posted a photo of the newborn in an Instagram post on Friday, calling her “5lbs 10oz 19 inches long of pure sweetness.”

“We couldn’t be more in love with you!!!” they wrote.

Johnston has appeared in 77 episodes of “7 Little Johnstons” since 2015, according to IMDb.com.

According to the show’s description, Trent and Amber Johnston had five children under the age of 16, and each had achondroplasia dwarfism.

