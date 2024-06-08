3 people injured in separate shark attacks along Florida’s Gulf Coast

In separate shark attacks on Friday, three people were injured along Florida’s Gulf Coast.

Shark attacks: In separate shark attacks on Friday, three people were injured along Florida’s Gulf Coast. (Sondem - stock.adobe.com)

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

SEACREST, Fla. — In separate shark attacks on Friday, three people were injured along Florida’s Gulf Coast.

Read more trending news

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office and the Walton County Sheriff’s Office released information about flags being posted at beaches following multiple shark attacks on Friday in Walton County.

Authorities on Friday closed some of the beaches temporarily, according to The Associated Press. Officials are planning to evaluate conditions throughout the weekend and keep safety measures in place.

The South Walton Fire District said that lifeguards are flying red and purple flags on Saturday “out of an abundance of caution” due to the attacks on Friday.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office said it will also use red and purple flags. “Purple Flags indicate the presence of dangerous marine life and single red flags indicate high hazard conditions.”

The first attack on Friday happened by WaterSound Beach, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office said, according to the AP. There, a woman was bitten by a shark. She was injured in her hip and lower left arm critically. She was flown to a trauma center for treatment.

Two teenage girls were in the water about waist deep when they were attacked by a shark, the South Walton Fire District said, according to the AP. One of the girls was injured in her upper leg and one of her hands. The other had minor injuries to her feet.

“We are encouraging beachgoers to be cognizant that lifeguards and beach deputies may be trying (to) keep people out of the water in the immediate area,” the Walton County Sheriff’s Office said.

Latest trending news:

© 2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299
    More from Y100

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!