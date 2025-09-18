3 officers killed, 2 injured in Pennsylvania shootout

Three police officers were killed when they were trying to serve a warrant in a domestic-related investigation. Two other officers were injured.

CNN reported that the officers were approaching a farmhouse and that the alleged gunman, dressed in camouflage, was lying in wait in a nearby cornfield in North Codorus Township, Pennsylvania.

A woman who lived at the home had seen the man stalking the home from a cornfield on Tuesday and called police, according to CNN . An arrest warrant and restraining order were issued. Police attempted to serve the man with the orders on Tuesday, but were unsuccessful.

On Wednesday afternoon, they returned to the property to serve the paperwork, and that’s when they came under fire.

It was not known if he was waiting for the officers or his ex-girlfriend.

Police said he opened fire, hitting and killing the three officers, before he moved closer to the house. He hit two other officers, but one was able to fire back, killing the alleged gunman.

The wounded officers were in critical but stable condition, The New York Times reported.

The alleged shooter’s name has not been released or the officers because of the investigation, The Associated Press reported.

Witnesses told WGAL that there were at least 30 shots fired.

As the bodies of the three police officers were taken to the county coroner’s office, people lined the streets, holding American flags and saluting, the AP reported. Flowers were also left at the Northern York Regional Police Department headquarters.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said that federal agents were assisting local and state authorities on the investigation.

