$26M wedding gift: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce donate to charities before celebration

FILE PHOTO: (L-R) Singer Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs attend Game Three between the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Rocket Arena on May 23, 2026, in Cleveland, Ohio. The couple recently donated $26 million to nearly two dozen charities before their rumored wedding. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Typically, a bride and groom are the ones receiving wedding gifts. But Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce may have turned the tables on the tradition.

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Variety reported that the couple has donated $26 million to at least 20 charities this week before their reported wedding.

A representative for Swift announced the donations but, as of Thursday afternoon, did not confirm that the singer and football player are tying the knot, People magazine reported.

The charities included nine food banks, an animal cruelty organization, seven educational programs, and three children’s hospitals, according to Variety.

The organizations are

City Harvest, New York City

Food Bank for NYC

New York Cares

Los Angeles Regional Food Bank

Harvesters - The Community Food Network, Kansas City, Missouri

The Store, Nashville, Tennessee

Helping Harvest, Reading, Pennsylvania

Rhode Island Community Food Bank

Feeding America (national)

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library (national)

Grammy In The Schools (national)

Education Through Music, New York

Answer the Call, New York

Music Mentors, New York

After-School All-Stars, New York

After-School All-stars

MSK Kids, the pediatric cancer program at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Children’s & Teen and Adolescents & Young Adult (AYA) Programs

Hassenfeld Children’s Hospital at NYU Langone

Children’s Mercy Hospital, Kansas City, Missouri

Swift and Kelce got engaged in August, almost two years after they confirmed they were dating.

They announced the relationship news on social media with the caption “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

People and countless other media outlets have been reporting that New York City’s Madison Square Garden was being transformed for the rumored wedding. Boxes with “Garden Party” and “Mirror Ball” were seen outside the arena.

The New York Times reported that Swift had booked the venue for a multi-day event and that city hall representatives confirmed that the surrounding streets would be closed.

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