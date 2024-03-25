2 victims, suspect injured during hatchet attack, police say

Hatchet: File photo. Three people, including the suspect, were injured during a hatchet attack on Sunday in San Antonio. (alexxx1981/Getty Images)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

SAN ANTONIO — Three people, including a suspect, were injured during a hatchet attack in southern Texas on Sunday, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

According to the San Antonio Police Department, the fight in the northern area of the city involved the suspect and a pair of homeless people, KENS-TV reported.

Police said the attack was the result of an argument earlier in the day between the victims and the suspect, according to WOAI-TV.

The suspect returned to the intersection of Northwest Loop 410 and San Pedro Avenue in San Antonio at about 1:30 p.m. CDT and allegedly attacked the two victims, KSAT-TV reported.

The two victims and the suspect were hospitalized and were all in stable condition, according to KABB-TV. Police said the assistance of a good Samaritan helped the three injured people, according to the television station.

It was unclear what led to the argument. It was also unclear if the suspect and the victims knew one another.

It was also unclear what charges, if any, would be filed.

An investigation is ongoing.

Latest trending news:

© 2024 Cox Media Group

On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299
    More from Y100
    Y100 Photo Galleries

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!