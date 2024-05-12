2 killed, 4 injured in shooting at Atlanta nightclub; gunman at large

Atlanta shooting: File photo. Two people and four others were injured after a shooting at a Buckhead nightclub early Sunday. (Adobe Stock )

ATLANTA — Two people were killed and four others were injured in a shooting in an Atlanta neighborhood early Sunday, authorities said.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, the shooting occurred at the Elleven45 Lounge in the city’s Buckhead District, WSB-TV reported.

Police responded to the club, located at 2110 Peachtree Rd NW near Bennett Street, at about 2:30 a.m. EDT. They said a man and a woman died after a gunman began shooting during a fight inside the club, according to the television station. Police are searching for the shooting suspect.

According to police, three of the shooting victims were men, while three were women, WSB reported. All were between the ages of 20 and 30.

Atlanta Police Homicide Commander Lt. Andrew Smith said the four people who were injured are in stable condition at an area hospital and are expected to survive.

It was unclear what led to the fight at the club.

Police are reviewing the club’s surveillance to learn more about what happened and to get a description of the suspect, according to the television station.

An investigation is ongoing.

