2 killed, 2 injured during shooting in Antioch, California

Yellow police tape with text:
California shooting: File photo. Two people were fatally shot and two others were injured after a shooting in Antioch, California. (Yoav Cohen/yo_co - stock.adobe.com)
By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

ANTIOCH, Calif. —

The shooting in Antioch left two men, ages 34 and 42, dead, police said. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Their names have not yet been released to the public.

A 15-year-old boy and a 36-year-old man were taken to an area hospital. The boy was shot in the head, authorities said.

The teen was alert at the scene and was talking to medics, according to Contra Costa Fire Protection District Battalion Chief Craig Auzenne. The boy was listed in critical condition.

The man was listed in stable condition.

Antioch police responded to multiple calls of shots fired near the intersection of D and 19th streets before 10:30 p.m. PT.

Investigators said it was still unclear what led to the shooting. It was also unclear whether any arrests were made.

An investigation is ongoing.

