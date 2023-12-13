2 arrested after 6-week-old kitten found duct-taped inside sandwich container

2 arrested after 6-week-old kitten found taped inside sandwich container; kitten is recovering A kitten was found duct taped inside of a sandwich container Monday in Cottonwood Heights, Utah, and is facing a long recovery. (Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

SALT LAKE CITY — A kitten was found duct taped inside of a sandwich container Monday in Cottonwood Heights, Utah, and is facing a long recovery.

>> Read more trending news

The 6-week-old kitten, named Athena, is in stable condition after it was turned over to Angel Paws Veterinary Services, according to KTVX.

Cottonwood Height Police Department turned the kitten over to Angel Paws Veterinary Services after they found it in a backseat of a car, the news outlet reported.

Angel Paws Veterinary Service, in a news release obtained by KUTV, said that the kitten weighed only 1.24 pounds. She had head trauma, “singed” fur, bruises and an injury to her eye.

She tested positive for methamphetamine, vets said, according to KTVX.

“She has made a remarkable recovery in about a 24-hour period,” Dr. Jessica Love, Angel Paws’ Medical Director said, KTVX reported.

Love also said that Athena could lose sight in her right eye as well as lasting effects from trauma to her head and lasting drug effects, according to KUTV.

Two people inside the car where Athena was found were arrested, KUTV reported. They were charged with drug possession and animal abuse. In Utah, animal abuse charges related to abusing a companion animal is a third-degree felony which is punishable by up to five years in prison.