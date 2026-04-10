$135M settlement reached in Google Android data transfer class action; do you qualify for payout?

FILE PHOTO: A settlement has been reached between Google and Android phone users.

Google has agreed to a $134 million settlement after Android phone users claimed the tech giant collected cellular data it shouldn’t have.

Google denied any wrongdoing despite reaching an agreement.

The case was Taylor v. Google LLC. and, according to USA Today, it is the largest payout in a conversion case.

The lawsuit claimed that Android devices passively shared cellular data with Google without user permission, and that at times the devices were idle, CNET reported.

About 100 million U.S. Android phone users can qualify for a payout.

The court still has to approve the settlement. A hearing is scheduled for June 23.

You can see whether you qualify and how to put in a claim.

There are several qualifications you must meet.

You have to be:

A living person in the U.S.

Used an Android with a cellular data plan any time from Nov. 12, 2017, to the date of the settlement approval

Not a class member in Csupo v. Google LLC.

To file a claim, visit the lawsuit’s website. That’s where you can select a payment method, exclude yourself or object to the agreement. The deadline to object or exclude yourself is May 29.

You can also speak in court on June 23 about the settlement.

Settlement payments are capped at $100, but that limit could change.

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