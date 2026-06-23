13-year-old exits Disneyland’s Tiana’s Bayou Adventure ride vehicle before final plunge

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure opened Nov. 15, 2024, at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California. The water-based attraction picks up after the events of the Walt Disney Animation Studios film, “The Princess and the Frog.” (Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort)

ANAHEIM, Calif. — A teen park goer was able to get out of the ride vehicle on Disneyland’s Tiana’s Bayou Adventure just before the attraction’s last plunge.

[ Read more trending news ]

Disney Resorts officials confirmed that the unidentified 13-year-old got out of the log vehicle before the ride was over and was taken to a local hospital as a precaution and was released, The Los Angeles Times reported.

The ride vehicle has no lap bars or seat belts, The Orange County Register reported.

Witnesses said that the teen slid down the last drop of the ride, but park officials did not confirm that, according to the Times.

Instead, the park officials told People magazine the teen walked along part of the attraction’s path before being met by cast members.

Park employees stopped the ride immediately, and it remained closed on Sunday, the Times reported. Officials with the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health inspected the ride and allowed it to reopen on Monday.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is described on the Disneyland website as “a thrilling water ride through the bayou with Princess Tiana, Mama Odie and gator pal Louis. It’s a musical journey full of twists, turns and festive fun that crescendos with a 50-foot drop—as well as a swingin’ soiree.”

The ride opened in November 2024, replacing Splash Mountain.

© 2026 Cox Media Group