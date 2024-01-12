1 man believed dead, 2 injured in Idaho avalanche

Avalanche Authorities in Idaho said a man was believed to have died and two others were injured when they were caught in an avalanche near Stevens Peak on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024. (Andrey Danilovich/Getty Images/iStockphoto, File)

SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho — Authorities in Idaho rescued two men who were caught in an avalanche Thursday that is believed to have claimed a third man’s life, officials said.

Just before 3 p.m. on Thursday, law enforcement officials got a GPS alert about a possible death near Stevens Peak in the Idaho panhandle, according to the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies launched a search and rescue effort with help from the U.S. Air Force, the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office, Silver Valley Search and Rescue and the Silver Mountain Ski Patrol.

Authorities said they were able to reach two men through a GPS texting device, through which they were able to determine their locations. Searchers were able to find the pair and transport them to get medical care.

While speaking with the men, authorities said they got information that led them to believe that a third man had died at the avalanche site. They did not elaborate on what information was shared or identify any of the men caught in the avalanche.

Officials called off the search on Thursday night and said they planned to search again Friday morning.

On Thursday, officials warned that conditions were dangerous in the region, as recent snowfall and winds created slabs of unstable snow, according to the Idaho Panhandle Avalanche Center. An avalanche warning was in effect for the area through at least Saturday morning.

