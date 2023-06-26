1 killed, 9 injured when roller coaster derails in Sweden

Park accident: Police investigate after a roller coaster derailed at an amusement park in Stockholm, Sweden. (Claudio Bresciani/TT News Agency/AFP via Getty Images)

STOCKHOLM — One person was killed and nine others were injured Sunday when a roller coaster derailed at an amusement park in Sweden, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

The Jetline roller coaster partly derailed at the Grona Lund amusement park in Stockholm, Reuters reported. The front of the train appeared to jump off the tracks before coming to a stop, according to The Associated Press. One car was tilted toward the ground.

Eyewitnesses said the derailment sent people crashing to the ground, Reuters reported.

One person was killed and several injured in a roller-coaster accident at the Grona Lund amusement park in Stockholm https://t.co/oSF0Re34hg pic.twitter.com/8ThnGqmmmC — Reuters (@Reuters) June 25, 2023

“This is tragic and shocking, and regrettably we’ve learned that one person has died,” park spokesperson Annika Troselius told Swedish broadcaster SVT, according to SkyNews.

The Jetline ride reaches speeds of 56 mph and is 98 feet high, the news outlet reported. The ride carries more than 1 million people annually, according to the park’s website. The ride opened in 1988 and was renovated in 2000, the AP reported.

“Today is a day of mourning at Grona Lund, we’ve had a very serious accident in the roller coaster Jetline, where one person has died and nine people have been injured,” Jan Eriksson, the park’s chief executive, said during a news conference on Sunday.

Eriksson said there were 14 people on the ride when it derailed.

“Something like this should not happen at Grona Lund, and yet it happened,” Eriksson told reporters. He added that the 140-year-old park would be closed for at least a week while police investigated, Reuters reported.