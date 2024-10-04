'Tis the season for Little Big Town's 'The Christmas Record'

It's finally here: Little Big Town's long-awaited holiday album, The Christmas Record, has arrived.



The 11-track record features new originals and covers of your favorite yuletide classics, including Elvis Presley's "Santa Claus Is Back In Town," "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" and Merle Haggard's "If We Make It Through December."



"We're so happy to finally share our first-ever Christmas record with the world. We hope this soundtrack will create some new traditions for you this holiday season," Little Big Town shares.



A magical, wintery music video for their song "Glow" is also out now.

Little Big Town will continue to spread festive cheer with their two-hour holiday special, Little Big Town's Christmas at the Opry, airing this holiday season on NBC.



But before that, you can catch the group on their Take Me Home Tour, which kicks off Oct. 24. Tickets are available now at littlebigtown.com.

Here's the full track list for The Christmas Record:

"Glow"

"Santa Claus Is Back In Town"

"If We Make It Through December"

"Someday at Christmas"

"Christmas Night With You"

"Believe In Christmas"

"Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas"

"Tennessee Christmas"

"Christmas Time Is Here"

"Evergreen"

"Holiday"

