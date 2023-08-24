Tim McGraw's love for "life-affirming" songs continues on 'Standing Room Only'

Courtesy of Big Machine Records

By Jeremy Chua

Tim McGraw's tradition of recording ruminative songs continues on his upcoming album, Standing Room Only.

Speaking with USA Today recently, Tim shares why meaningful tunes have always resonated with him.

"Throughout my career, my records have gravitated toward those kinds of songs. Stories about life. We all fail. We all have our terrible moments. And we're going to have moments and we're going to do the wrong thing, say the wrong thing, be politically incorrect from time to time," Tim reflects.

"But all you can do is get up the next morning and try to do the next best thing," shares the "Live Like You Were Dying" hitmaker. "I'm always looking for songs that are life-affirming because they're therapeutic to me and remind me of how much of a better person I need to be."

Tim's new album, Standing Room Only, arrives Friday, August 25, and can be preordered and presaved now.

That day, he'll perform on ABC's Good Morning America as part of the 2023 GMA Summer Concert Series.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299
    More from Y100
    Y100 Photo Galleries

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!