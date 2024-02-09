Tim McGraw takes fans to New York with new EP

Tim McGraw is taking you to the Big Apple with his new EP, Live From N.Y. (Acoustic).

Out now, the four-track set features stripped-down versions of Tim's classic hits ("Don't Take the Girl," "Real Good Man") and songs from 2023's Standing Room Only ("Hold On to It," "Hey Whiskey").

"Last year we went to NY and recorded a really cool live session with @amazonmusic. Excited to say it's out now on all streaming platforms!! Hope you like it as much as we do," Tim tells fans on Instagram.

Standing Room Only is Tim's latest album. It features the chart-topping title track and his new single, "One Bad Habit."

Coming up, Tim will hit the road on his Standing Room Only Tour, which kicks off March 14 in Jacksonville, Florida. For tickets and a full list of dates, head to Tim's website.

