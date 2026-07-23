Tigerlily Gold's got 'Something to Drink About' with 'Country & Midwestern'

Tigirlily Gold's new record is titled Country & Midwestern, in a nod to the duo's North Dakota roots.

"We could not be more excited to finally announce our sophomore album, Country & Midwestern!" Kendra Olson and Krista Slaubaugh say in a news release. "This album came to be by taking the sounds of the 2000s Country music we grew up on and our love of growing up in the Midwest, which is often overlooked and under-appreciated.

"While the album is sonically nostalgic, the lyrics cover where we've been, where we are, and where we're going, professionally and personally," the sisters continue. "We spent the last two years planting many seeds - some that painted fields gold and some that never had the chance to grow. We did not sugarcoat any of our experiences, and hope everyone can hear the heart of this album, because it's one and the same as ours.”

The project shares its title with their song that came out in March and boasts a cover photo shot on the North Dakota plains by Kendra's husband, Jared Olson.

We'll get our latest preview Friday with the new track "Something to Drink About."

You can check out the album trailer now for Country & Midwestern, which is set to arrive Oct. 9.

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