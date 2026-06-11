'Three Generations': Ella Langley, Miranda Lambert and Reba McEntire get together for 'Elle'

What happens when Ella Langley, Miranda Lambert and Reba McEntire get together for a gab session?

You can find out in the newest installment of Elle's Three Generations, available as both a short article and a 20-minute video.

The three recently got together at Nashville's Urban Cowboy Bar.

"This never happened, because we were always on tour with the guys," Reba points out. "We’ve only started doing more of the girl hangout stuff in the last five years. Man, what I would have given to have that."

It's a sentiment Miranda can relate to.

“There wasn’t really a sisterhood because there wasn’t,” she adds. “We were all out with, on the road with men, and they were great, like Dierks [Bentley] was my brother back then. ... That's why even when I first met you, [Reba], and you were so kind, I felt like I’d known you my whole life. That was the first kind of taste of that that I got. ... It feels good to have a sisterhood like this."

Even though Ella's finding unprecedented success these days, she recognizes the challenges and believes in helping each other.

"I think, you know, sometimes being a woman is a little tougher to ... crawl up the chain," Ella adds. "But when we all do it together, you know what I mean? [We're a] lot more powerful in numbers."

You can check out the entire conversation on YouTube.

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