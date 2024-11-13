Thomas Rhett's 'Bout to 'Lose Control' with Teddy Swims

Thomas Rhett is set to drop a new collab version of "Somethin' 'Bout a Woman" with Teddy Swims on Friday.



The country star shared the news with fans on social media with a snippet of the track and a video of them singing their new duet in front of a fireplace.



"Somethin' 'Bout a Woman" is the title track from Thomas' latest album, About A Woman.

Thomas and Teddy will also perform "Somethin' 'Bout a Woman" and Teddy's hit "Lose Control" onstage at the 2024 CMA Awards, airing live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

