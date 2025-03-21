Thomas Rhett reimagines 'About a Woman' track as duet, makes rising star's 'Dreams' come true

Thomas Rhett has reworked a song from his most recent album, About a Woman, as a duet with rising star Lanie Gardner.

"What Could Go Right" is a song TR co-wrote about how he felt at the beginning of his relationship with wife Lauren. He says in a statement, "In the back of my mind, I always envisioned 'What Could Go Right' being a feature on the album. When I first heard Lanie's cover of [Fleetwood Mac's] 'Dreams,' I started listening to her original music and became an instant fan."

"Her voice is incredible. I immediately wondered 'what could that sound like on 'What Could Go Right?'" he continues. "So, we reached out to her, and she came over to my producer’s house the very same day and absolutely nailed it. I'm so excited for her career. I think she’s going to be an absolute superstar and I can’t wait to watch her journey. I'm so glad she said yes to singing on this song with me."

Lanie, meanwhile, recalls singing along to TR's songs "at the top of my lungs," adding, "Now I’m sitting here hearing my voice alongside his on a track. That’s just wild to me.”

She praises Thomas for his "songwriting, the way he brings so much heart into his music, and how he’s shaped country music over the years," calling him "just one of the best to do it."

There's an acoustic version of the song available, as well.

