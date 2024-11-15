Thomas Rhett + Teddy Swims reunite on 'Somethin' 'Bout a Woman'

Longtime friends Thomas Rhett and Teddy Swims have reunited in the studio for a duet version of "Somethin' 'Bout a Woman."

"This collaboration has been something I've been wanting to do for a while now," says Thomas. "Teddy and I first met through our producer Julian Bunetta back in 2020 and it was pretty much instant musical chemistry."



"I sang on his song 'Broke' and then we ended up writing 'Angels (Don't Always Have Wings)' in under an hour," the country star recalls. "I've been wanting to release something with him again ever since, and his voice on this song is insane."



Teddy shares the same excitement as Thomas.

"Been waiting to release this song with Thomas Rhett for a while!! He has been in my corner since day one, so when he called me to join him on 'Somethin' 'Bout A Woman,' it was a no brainer," Teddy says.



"It's an honor to join him on this track—he's a legend," he adds. "I love you big bro!"



"Somethin' 'Bout a Woman" is the title track of Thomas' latest album, About A Woman.



You can catch Thomas and Teddy perform "Somethin' 'Bout a Woman" and "Lose Contol" onstage at the 2024 CMA Awards, airing live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

