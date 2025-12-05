Thomas Rhett releases 'Live From Fenway Park' EP

Thomas Rhett sold out a concert at Boston's Fenway Park earlier this year, which had long been a dream of his. If you weren't able to make it, you can hear some of it now on his new release, Thomas Rhett Live From Fenway Park.

The EP features six live songs, as well as audio of TR reading a letter to the Boston audience about how much the city means to him. "Pretty sure I've played most every venue that this town has to offer," he recalled, before running down a list. He also noted that his favorite show in Boston was one he played two years ago at TD Garden.

"I’ve drank most of your bars out of beer. I’ve eaten my weight in lobster rolls. ... Thrown my guts up on a whale-watching tour. And attended my fair share of Red Sox games," TR continued. "Needless to say, this place has always been and always will be one of my favorite places to play on the planet. I have a lot of history in this city and I love y’all so much.”

The EP includes live performances of "Make Me Wanna," "Beautiful As You," "T-Shirt," "Somethin' 'Bout a Woman" with special guest Teddy Swims, "Die a Happy Man" and "She Had Me at Heads Carolina," the Cole Swindell hit that he co-wrote. There are also videos of all those performances on YouTube.

