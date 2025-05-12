Thomas Rhett opens the floodgates of new music as he gets ready to tour

Disney/Larry McCormack
By Stephen Hubbard

When Thomas Rhett put out his seventh album last summer, he left more than a dozen tracks in the can.

Now, as he prepares to go on tour with Tucker Wetmore, he's ready to let them go.

"It's always been a dream of mine to continuously put music out," TR says. "When we were deciding what to include on About a Woman last year, I had about 30 songs we were picking between. We landed on the 14 that came out in August knowing we could keep releasing more of the others."

The About a Woman (From a Small Town) EP adds three new tracks to the collection: "I'm That Guy," "Dance with You" and "Small Town Girls," which features his tour mate.

"These three are feel good summer songs that the band and I have already started rehearsing for tour, and to sing 'Small Town Girls’ with Tucker every night is going to be a blast," TR predicts. "I’m looking forward to putting out more throughout the summer!"

The Better in Boots Tour kicks off June 5 with TR, Tucker and The Castellows or Dasha, depending on the date. It also includes a notable July stop at Fenway Park that adds Teddy Swims.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

