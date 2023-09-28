Thomas Rhett is bringing his Nashville show to you

ABC

By Jeremy Chua

Unable to make it out to Thomas Rhett's upcoming headlining shows in Nashville? Don't worry, he has you covered.

Thomas has announced that he's livestreaming his Home Team Tour 23 concert live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Friday, September 29, at 9:15 p.m. CT, via his YouTube channel.

"So stoked to tell y'all that we're live streaming Friday night's #hometeamtour23 stop from Nashville!" Thomas shares on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Thomas will conclude his Home Team Tour 23 on Saturday, September 30, with his second Nashville show.

To set a reminder for this livestream, visit Thomas' YouTube.

Thomas' 20 NUMBER ONES collection and a recently teased "special new track" arrive September 29 and can be preordered now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299
    More from Y100
    Y100 Photo Galleries

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!