Thomas Rhett hopes 'About A Woman' makes you smile

Thomas Rhett's seventh album, About A Woman, has arrived.



The 14-track record features its lead single, "Beautiful as You," the infectious "Gone Country" and "Don't Wanna Dance," a slowed-down interpolation of Whitney Houston's "I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)."



Thomas celebrated the release by popping a bottle of champagne with his wife, Lauren Akins, the muse for About A Woman, by his side. A clip of that special moment was shared on Thomas' Instagram.



"Y'all I can't believe it's here. It's like I've had a ring in my pocket ready to propose haha. It's finally yours," Thomas captioned his Instagram Reel. "The mission of this album was to bring you joy. And joy is what I hope you feel listening to these 14 tracks. About A Woman is out now!!!"



You can listen to About A Woman wherever you enjoy music. CDs, autographed LPs and vinyl variants are also available at Thomas' merch store.

Here's the track list for About a Woman:

"Fool"

"Overdrive"

"Gone Country"

"Beautiful as You"

"Can't Love You Anymore"

"After All The Bars Are Closed"

"Church"

"Back to Blue"

"Country for California"

"Somethin' 'Bout a Woman"

"What Could Go Right"

"Boots"

"Don't Wanna Dance"

"I Could Spend Forever Loving You"

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.