Thomas Rhett can 'Die a Happy Man' after reliving his 'ACM Firsts'

The Academy of Country Music is counting down to the 60th anniversary of its awards show with a new web series called ACM Firsts.

In the initial installment, Thomas Rhett watches the moment he won his first ACM for single of the year for "Die a Happy Man."

"Holy crap, my heart is beating a million miles a minute and I have lipstick on my lips from kissing my beautiful wife," TR says in the clip from 2015.

A present-day Thomas goes on to reveal how his wife Lauren's outlook about awards has helped him and how that pivotal song changed his career.

You can check out new installments of ACM Firsts on the ACM's socials, counting down to the May 8 show hosted by Reba McEntire in Frisco, Texas.

