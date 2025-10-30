'This Is Eli Young Band' recaps 25 years in 26 minutes

Mike Eli, James Young, Jon Jones and Chris Thompson started out as frat brothers at the University of North Texas and morphed into the chart-topping Eli Young Band.

You can relive their history in the new 26-minute documentary This Is Eli Young Band.

“I love to look back over the years and remember everything we’ve been through and accomplished," lead singer Mike Eli says. "You forget sometimes how crazy the journey’s been. I’m so glad to have an opportunity to share our story with the world.”

Since 2011, the foursome's sent four songs to the top of the country chart: "Crazy Girl," "Even If It Breaks Your Heart," "Drunk Last Night" and "Love Ain't." In 2025, they released their independent album, Strange Hours.

You can check out This Is Eli Young Band on YouTube now.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.