Things may seem happily familiar at Reba's 'Happy's Place'

If you're a fan of Reba, chances are you'll find plenty to love about Happy's Place, Reba McEntire's new sitcom on NBC.

While the situation is different, the new show reunites the country superstar with some familiar comedic partners, namely Melissa Peterman, who played Barbra Jean on the earlier favorite.

"We get to play off each other, which is wonderful," Reba tells Entertainment Weekly. "We have so much fun together."

In Happy's Place, Reba plays Bobbie, a character who suddenly discovers she has to share the family business with a surprise younger sister following the death of their father.

“Bobbie’s been running the tavern for the last 10 years,” Reba says of her character. “She was married, but her husband passed away. She has one daughter that is deployed in the Army, so she's pretty much by herself and her life is spent in the tavern.”

Laughs ensue as Bobbie is thrust into "certain circumstances that she has to find a way out of.”

Fans will be happy to know Reba's also set to sing the theme song on the new show. You can get your first look at Happy's Place Oct. 18 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

