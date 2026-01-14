Taylor Swift donates to Brad Paisley's Nashville charity

Taylor Swift and Brad Paisley attend the 2010 CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on June 9, 2010 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

She's the biggest pop star in the world now, but Taylor Swift hasn't forgotten her Nashville roots.

After making donations to several charities, including the American Heart Association, MusiCares and Feeding America, it was revealed Tuesday that she also donated to The Store, a nonprofit founded by Brad Paisley and his actress wife, Kimberly Williams-Paisley.

The Store is a food pantry, except it operates like a supermarket, allowing people to select the food they want. As the charity's website explains, "This choice-based model reduces waste, ensures satisfaction, and upholds the dignity of those we serve."

Kimberly thanked Taylor for the donation on her Instagram Story, writing, "We appreciate your support of @thestore_nashville!"

In addition, the charity posted a message on its Facebook page that read, "We're incredibly grateful to Taylor Swift for including The Store in her year-end giving."

"Her generous gift helps us continue providing groceries with dignity and choice to families across Middle Tennessee especially as we prepare to open our second location," the message continued. "Thank you, Taylor, for using your voice and generosity to uplift neighbors in need."

Taylor and Brad's friendship goes back to 2007, when she appeared in his "Online" music video.

