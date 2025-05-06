Tattoos you: Brantley Gilbert extends tour

By Andrea Dresdale

Brantley Gilbert is going to cover more of the U.S. in Tattoos.

He's extending his Tattoos tour into the summer, with dates scheduled through Sept. 11, including several festivals. Brantley wrote on Instagram, "The Tattoos Tour ain't over! We're coming to a town near you this summer... Presales begin today, 5/6 at 12 PM local time. General onsale begins this Friday, 5/9 at 10am local time."

Brantley's special guests will include Travis Denning, Austin Snell, Colt Ford and Jackson Dean.

The first leg of the tour launched in late February. It's in support of Brantley's current album, Tattoos, which was released in September 2024.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299

    More from Y100

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!