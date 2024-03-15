Take a trip to "Vegas" with Tyler Hubbard

Courtesy of EMI Records Nashville

By Jeremy Chua

Tyler Hubbard has rolled out a new track, "Vegas."

Authored by Tyler, Jordan Schmidt and Andy Albert, the upbeat tune finds a guy confessing his desire to elope with a girl he's head over heels with.

"I would've took you to Vegas, right then and there/ Found us a chapel and somethin' to wear/ Just me, you, and Elvis, sayin', 'I do'/ Yeah, it would've been crazy but I would've with you, woah, woah/ Even though I know your daddy would've killed me/ I'da bought a couple tickets in a heartbeat/ Hindsight, baby, all I can say is/ First night, no lie, I'da took you to Vegas/ I'da took you to Vegas, yeah," Tyler sings in the spirited chorus.

"'Vegas' is a wild-at-heart take on the ever-familiar love-at-first-sight story," Tyler shares in a press release. "Written on the road with his live show in mind, the song is perhaps one of the most energetic interpretations of vulnerability — and the most memorable 'I Do.'"

"Vegas" is the latest preview of Tyler's upcoming album, Strong, and follows the previously released "Turn," "Wish You Would," "A Lot With a Little" and lead single "Back Then Right Now," which is approaching the top 10 of the country charts.

Strong drops April 12 and is available for preorder and presave now.

Here's the track list for Strong:

"Wish You Would"
"Park"
"A Lot With a Little"
"Night Like That"
"Take Me Back"
"Back Then Right Now"
"Vegas"
"Turn"
"American Mellencamp"
"BNA"
"Summer Talkin'"
"'73 Beetle"
"Strong"

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

