The surprise new EP from Florida Georgia Line

Could a Florida Georgia Line reunion be on the horizon? The quiet release of a new EP seems to raise that question.

The duo's longtime label, Big Machine, dropped a new EP, Deep Cuts & Lost Tracks, Vol. 1, on June 13. The collection includes six unheard tracks, all co-written by Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley, save for one: "Smile."

"Life Is a Honeymoon" is a collab with reggae royalty Ziggy Marley, while HARDY co-wrote "Small Town." ERNEST and Canaan Smith helped craft "Beer:30," while "Live Like You Were Dying" legend Craig Wiseman collaborated on "What Are You Drinking About."

FGL's last album was 2021's Life Rolls On, though an expanded edition of 2011's Here's to the Good Times came out in 2025.

Since February 2022, Tyler and BK have pursued solo careers. Tyler's "Park" is currently in the top 10, while Brian just released his Sunshine State of Mind Season Two, Chapter One and competed on Fox's The Masked Singer.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.