Surprise: Hailey Whitters has a new duet out

ABC
By Jeremy Chua

Hailey Whitters has joined country newcomer Max McNown on his song, "Roses & Wolves."

The brisk, rootsy tune finds the singers reminiscing about a past romance and how the sunsetting of relationships is part and parcel of life.

"Roses will still bloom in the springtime/ Wolves will sing their songs up to the moon/ People fall and people love and people pass on through/ Guess tomorrow won't see me and you," Hailey and Max harmonize in the chorus.

"The opportunity to work with someone as talented and kind as Hailey is not something I take for granted," Max shares on Instagram.

"the feelings are mutual," Hailey responds with rose emojis in the comments.

"Roses & Wolves" is out now on digital platforms.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299

    More from Y100

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!