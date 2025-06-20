'Super bluegrassy rootsy country': What we know about Carly Pearce's new album

Carly Pearce revealed she's finished the vocals on her fifth album in an Instagram post Wednesday.

Judging from what she's said earlier, the Kentucky native expects the follow-up to hummingbird to be a game changer.

"I'm working with a new producer, and I know that everybody says this, so I'm not trying to be cliché. I wouldn't say it if I didn't mean it. It is absolutely my favorite music that I've ever made," she told ABC Audio. "I am going even harder into my Appalachian roots, like super, super bluegrassy rootsy country, cutting some outside songs for the first time in a long time, also writing some of my favorite songs."

"I just, I think this album is like the album — THE album," she adds.

Part of Carly's new direction is the freedom she feels with the passage of time.

"I just turned 35 and I feel like I'm in the best place I've ever been in at 35, which also is helping me to create my favorite music and just not care," she says. "I've gotten to a place where I'm just like, I just want to do exactly what I want to do and I think it's making me even more — I feel this new wave of excitement."

No word on when Carly's new record may drop, but since "truck on fire" has just finished its chart run, its seems a new single is likely on the way from the new album.

