Step into the writing room with Ashley McBryde

ABC/Connie Chornuk

By Jeremy Chua

Ever wondered what it's like to write a song with Ashley McBryde? You're in luck.

Ashley's released a new episode of her Made For This Series on YouTube. In this episode, the singer offers budding songwriters songwriting tips and takes fans into the writing room as she and her songwriter buddies craft a song together.

"I write songs to stay alive. At some point, it was a survival mechanism in our young lives and in our adult lives," Ashley reflects in an interview. "Because it's writing songs for some reason is the creative way that we make sense of the world we live in."

You can watch this episode in full on YouTube now.

Ashley's new album, The Devil I Know, arrives September 8 and is available for preorder now. Its lead single, "Light On In The Kitchen," is #24 and ascending the country charts.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299
    More from Y100
    Y100 Photo Galleries

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!