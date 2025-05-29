Step into The Reba House at CMA Fest 2025

MCA Nashville
By Stephen Hubbard

Reba McEntire's inviting you to her house during CMA Fest 2025.

The entertainment icon will debut The Reba House at Fan Fair X inside Music City Center starting Thursday, June 5. It'll be open daily from 10 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. CT through Sunday, June 8.

Inside, you'll find Reba's chair from The Voice, as well as a recreation of the bar from her NBC sitcom Happy's Place. You can also check out part of her wardrobe archives, including the infamous red dress she's worn through the years while singing "Does He Love You."

Of course, you'll also be able to take home some exclusive merch, as well as preorder Reba's The Hits, which arrives on vinyl Oct. 31.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299

    More from Y100

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!