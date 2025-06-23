Spend four Christmas nights with Little Big Town at the Ryman

We're a little more than six months away from Christmas, but Little Big Town's hoping you'll go ahead and make some holiday plans.

The foursome is planning four shows at the Mother Church of Country Music this year to showcase their yuletide album.

"It's always been a dream of ours to play Christmas shows at the historic Ryman," they announced on their socials. "It's finally happening! Please come spend your holidays with us."

"Four Christmas nights with you," the attached photo reads, referencing the track "Christmas Night with You," from 2024's The Christmas Record.

Presales for the December concerts start Tuesday, before going on sale to the public on Friday.

Previously, Little Big Town did a Ryman residency in 2017, celebrating the building's 125th anniversary.

Their Summer Tour '25 kicks off July 24 in Rogers, Arkansas.

