As the 'Spanish Moss' creeps in, Cole Swindell's ready to 'Move On' after 'Forever'

Cole Swindell's Spanish Moss is now creeping into the ears of country fans, after the release of his fifth studio album on Friday.
The 21-track collection already includes his 13th #1, "Forever to Me," written for his wedding to Courtney Little on June 12, 2024.
Even though it's a serious, sentimental song, Cole's got jokes.
"It felt like it took forever to me to get there," he quips. "I could not be more thankful. ... The ones that make you a little nervous, that are personal sometimes are big risks that are worth it."
He tells ABC Audio, "And for me to have a song that special for me, our first dance at our wedding, my wife could have said, 'Hey, you wrote a song for me for our wedding.' But to say it's a #1 song is something that nobody can ever take away. And that's just, it's very special."
Something else that's pretty special? Cole and Courtney are expecting their first child, a little girl, in late August.
Meanwhile, his new single from Spanish Moss travels to the opposite end of the spectrum. It's "We Could Always Move On."
