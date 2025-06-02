Sorry, ladies: Dustin Lynch isn't 'Easy to Love'

Dustin Lynch's long-awaited follow-up to his 10th #1, "Chevrolet" with Jelly Roll, is finally here.

Lynch co-wrote "Easy to Love," a tune that finds him weighing his personal characteristics against his desire for romance.

"I'm still thinkin' maybe one day I'll find her/ They always say when you know, you know/ If I know me, she'll be my next right turn/ But I'll take a left just to see where it goes," he sings over a laid-back groove.

Dustin takes to the water in the new "Easy to Love" video, which was shot in Key West, Florida.

It's a vibe he'll rekindle Friday, June 6, as he hosts his third annual Pool Situation: Nashville at

Margaritaville Hotel.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.