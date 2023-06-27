Soak in the summer fun at Nashville's Gaylord Opryland

Getty Images

By Jeremy Chua

Need help planning the perfect family-friendly trip this summer? Fret not, Gaylord Opryland's got you covered.

The resort has officially kicked off the summer season with numerous activities for you and your family. This includes enjoying some water fun at Soundwaves (Nashville's only resort indoor-outdoor water park), embarking on the Adventure Kids Hidden Treasure Hide & Sea-k Scavenger Hunt and cruising down the Delta River. Of course, enjoying a piña colada while the kids play in the pool is an option, too. 

What are you waiting for? Head over to Gaylord Opryland's website to plan your visit soon.

For a preview of what's in store, check out the resort's latest Instagram Reel.

